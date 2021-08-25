Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,136 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY opened at $257.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

