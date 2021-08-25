Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,404 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $795,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

NYSE:PZC opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.