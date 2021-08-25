Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

