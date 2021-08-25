The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $575.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.