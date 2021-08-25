Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $543,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

WERN opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

