Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

NYSE OMI opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

