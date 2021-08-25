Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce sales of $145.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.91 million and the highest is $153.90 million. Five9 reported sales of $112.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $580.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $660.05 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Shares of FIVN opened at $182.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.01 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.70.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,363 shares of company stock worth $17,247,611. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

