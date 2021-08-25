Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

