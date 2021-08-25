Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.