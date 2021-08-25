Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $48,000 in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.