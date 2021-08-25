Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of West Fraser Timber worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $133,157,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

