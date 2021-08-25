Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in California BanCorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in California BanCorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

