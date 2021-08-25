Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,671 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enviva Partners worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 776.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

