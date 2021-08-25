Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post $7.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.24 billion and the highest is $7.29 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $28.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

