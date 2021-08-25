Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,837 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $486.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

