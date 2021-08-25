Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GSE Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSE Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GSE Systems by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSE Systems stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.33. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

