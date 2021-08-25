Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,620,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,018,526.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $133,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

