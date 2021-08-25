Donald Eugene Brown Sells 19,762 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NI opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

