16,287 Shares in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 764.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948. 44.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

