Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Brandon Ziegler Sells 8,252 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WK stock opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workiva by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 6.3% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 14.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

