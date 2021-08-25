Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 207,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 313,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

FLXN stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

