Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.89 and last traded at $57.94. 3,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,540,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.