Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 8.6%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.36 and last traded at $82.75. 13,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,666,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $59,066,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $55,515,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

