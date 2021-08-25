European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.00

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 145.41 ($1.90), with a volume of 2265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.89).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of £517.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.75.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,241 ($13,379.93). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69).

European Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.