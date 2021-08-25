Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.38

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.38 and last traded at $108.38, with a volume of 2530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.62.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.