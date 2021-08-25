Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Down 4%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $36.73. 2,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

