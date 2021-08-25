M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.88 and last traded at $49.89. Approximately 4,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 561,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in M.D.C. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

