31,274 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

MAG stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

