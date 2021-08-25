23,864 Shares in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $269.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management.

