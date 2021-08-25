Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Profound Medical worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PROF opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $296.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF).

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.