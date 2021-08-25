Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 129,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

