Millennium Management LLC Invests $460,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

