Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -277,000.00 and a beta of 0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPIX. TheStreet raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.