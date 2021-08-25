Millennium Management LLC Invests $483,000 in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at $3,772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at $14,780,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TNC stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

