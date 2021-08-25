Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 988.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Marker Therapeutics worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 5,714,285 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.26. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.