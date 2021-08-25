Morgan Stanley Sells 2,496 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ichor were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ichor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

ICHR stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,668. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

