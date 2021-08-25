Millennium Management LLC Invests $504,000 in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,589,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHAC stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

