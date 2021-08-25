Morgan Stanley Sells 796,680 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,485 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 796,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of U.S. Silica worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.12 million, a PE ratio of -123.86 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

