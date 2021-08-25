Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 555,996 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

