Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

