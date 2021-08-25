Royal Bank of Canada Invests $252,000 in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOTU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

