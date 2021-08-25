Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Matson were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $365,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,201,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,089.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $3,463,648. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

