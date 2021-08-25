The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 252.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 787,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.