Royal Bank of Canada Has $233,000 Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,722,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

DEI stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

