Royal Bank of Canada Has $246,000 Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 12,773.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,487 shares of company stock worth $8,429,994 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

