Morgan Stanley Has $6.36 Million Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of iStar worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iStar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iStar by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 8.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

