Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 3,957 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $317.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.60. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $204.20 and a twelve month high of $326.44. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
