FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.80 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.53 FormFactor $693.62 million 4.11 $78.52 million $1.26 29.13

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -20.14% -9.77% -5.57% FormFactor 10.63% 13.98% 10.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and FormFactor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25 FormFactor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.98%. FormFactor has a consensus price target of $52.29, suggesting a potential upside of 42.43%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than FormFactor.

Summary

FormFactor beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

