Head to Head Review: Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) & TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Centennial Specialty Foods alerts:

Centennial Specialty Foods has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centennial Specialty Foods and TreeHouse Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TreeHouse Foods $4.35 billion 0.46 $13.80 million $2.73 13.06

TreeHouse Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centennial Specialty Foods and TreeHouse Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Specialty Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A TreeHouse Foods 0 6 0 0 2.00

TreeHouse Foods has a consensus target price of $47.20, suggesting a potential upside of 32.36%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Centennial Specialty Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Specialty Foods and TreeHouse Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A TreeHouse Foods 1.32% 7.34% 2.58%

Summary

TreeHouse Foods beats Centennial Specialty Foods on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Specialty Foods

Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. markets, sells, and distributes branded ethnic Southwestern sauces and food products in Colorado. It offers green chile sauces, and chili con carne or chili products. The company's sauces and chili products come in varieties with pork, chicken, beef, and no meat. Its Ellis products include refried beans, tamale products, chili products, bean products, and Ellis burrito sauce. The company sells its products through grocery stores, superstores, and club stores primarily in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment sells aseptic cheese & pudding; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamer; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pasta; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The Snacking & Beverages segment sells bars; broths; candy; cookies; crackers; in-store bakery products; pita chips; powdered drinks; pretzels; ready-to-drink coffee; retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toast; specialty teas; and sweeteners. The company was founded on January 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Specialty Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Specialty Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.