Edward Y. Abbo Sells 34,707 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,560,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AI opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.24. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $58,829,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.